Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was with friends shortly before being approached by her attacker, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl in a park.

The 17-year-old was attacked in North Park in Darlington on Tuesday between 21:30 and 22:45 BST after becoming separated from her friends.

Cleveland Police said a 30-year-old man from Darlington remained in policy custody.

The force said members of the public had contacted them with "valuable pieces of information" and asked witnesses to get in touch.