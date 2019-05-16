Image copyright Google Image caption The girl had been with friends shortly before being approached by her attacker

A teenage girl was raped in a park after becoming separated from friends, police said.

The 17-year-old was attacked in North Park in Darlington, County Durham on Tuesday between 21:30 and 22:45 BST.

Durham Police said it is believed the man approached her and "spent some time with her" before attacking her near the park's bowling green.

The attacker is said to be white, in his late 20s or early 30s, 6ft (1.8m) tall, slim and with a foreign accent.

He was wearing a plain grey tracksuit.

Police have been conducting forensic examinations and reviewing CCTV images. A spokesman said the victim had "understandably been left very distressed".

The girl was wearing a pink top and blue jeans and was carrying a "large and distinctive square-shaped blue bag".

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.