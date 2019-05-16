Tees

Man charged with murdering another man in Middlesbrough

  16 May 2019

A man has been charged with murdering another man in Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old is due before magistrates charged over the death of a man in his 30s in the Crescent Road area of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault and a woman, 38, held over affray were released without charge.

Cleveland Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after having previous contact with the case.

