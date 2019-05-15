Image copyright PA

Three people have been arrested after the death of a man in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police officers were called to an address on Crescent Road on Tuesday evening, and found a man in his thirties, who later died in hospital.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, another, 43, on suspicion of assault, and a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of affray.

As there had been previous police contact, the matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The area remains cordoned off and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.