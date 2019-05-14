Image copyright Google Image caption Redcar and Cleveland had previously been run by a minority Labour administration

The two largest groups on Redcar and Cleveland Council have joined forces to take control.

It had been led by a minority Labour administration, but their share of seats dropped from 28 to 15 following the local elections on 2 May, prompting the resignation of the group leader.

The 18 independent and 13 Lib Dem members will now run it in partnership.

Independent Mary Lanigan will become leader, with Lib Dem Karen King taking the role of deputy.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the two leaders had agreed to work in "equal partnership" across all decision making, and cabinet positions would be divided equally between both groups.

As leader of one of the five councils that make up the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Ms Lanigan, who was first elected in 2002, will automatically become a member of its cabinet.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "I look forward to working with the new Independent/Liberal Democrat coalition.

"Mary Lanigan and Karen King are excellent advocates for the borough, and under their leadership we'll be able to go even further to deliver real, positive change for local people.

"I'm particularly looking forward to welcoming Councillor Lanigan on to the board of the South Tees Development Corporation to support our work to regenerate the former SSI steelworks site."