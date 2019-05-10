Tees

Murder arrests over North Ormesby death

  • 10 May 2019
Dorothy Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Dorothy Street after members of the public raised concerns

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman on Teesside.

The body of Barbie Pigg was found at a property in Dorothy Street, North Ormesby, on 1 October after members of the public raised concerns.

No details of how the 49-year-old died have as yet been released.

Cleveland Police said two men, aged 53 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman, all from Middlesbrough, were later released pending further investigations.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites