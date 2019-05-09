Image caption More than 10,000 votes Andy Preston and Labour's Mick Thompson, who came second

A new mayor has vowed to appoint a slimmed-down leadership team "on merit, regardless of politics".

Andy Preston, who stood as an Independent in Middlesbrough, invited "councillors of all backgrounds" to apply for six executive roles.

Under the previous Labour incumbent there were nine executive but some, including that of deputy mayor, will now be merged.

Mr Preston said he wanted "the very best people" for the jobs.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Preston has announced executive positions with responsibility for: adults and public health; children's services (including education); finance, governance and support; regeneration; culture and communities; and environment.

'Passion and experience'

Mr Preston said: "Under the previous regime only Labour councillors were given power - deliberately excluding lots of talent and ignoring how the public voted.

"But I want all councillors to work together to help make Middlesbrough amazing."

The Labour group on the council will meet on Friday to appoint a new leader.

Labour councillor Matt Storey said: "My personal take on it is being the mayor of Middlesbrough is a significant leadership role - I would have expected him to choose the people he wanted."

He added that Mr Preston had been critical of Labour members during his mayoral campaign, and the group would take that into account in its discussions.