Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Jeffery Waite failed to attend a trial in 2016

A man who raped two teenage girls 40 years ago has been jailed for 16 years.

Jeffery Waite carried out the attacks in the late 1970s and early 1980s in the Hartlepool area.

At Teesside Crown Court, the 66-year-old, of no fixed address, was convicted of five charges of rape which he had carried out over a four-year period.

One of the victims described him as a "rather badly dressed flasher", while his other target was under the age of 16 when the attack took place.

The former reported the rapes to police in 2014 and said they had occurred from 1979 - including one on the steps of her home.

The younger victim said Waite plied her with alcohol and assaulted her at a Hartlepool house.

She told police officers she remembered the smell of alcohol and cigarettes on his breath.

'Traumatic' and 'painful'

Waite claimed none of the attacks ever happened.

Image copyright NCA Image caption Waite was brought back to the UK after being arrested abroad

He failed to appear at court for trial in 2016 and was later arrested in Spain.

Acting Det Sgt Nicky Barker, of Cleveland Police, said Waite "repeatedly denied and lied about his actions".

She praised the victims for showing "real courage and dignity" in coming forward.

"This investigation meant they've had to revisit traumatic times in their earlier lives and deal with the most painful memories," she said.