Image copyright Redcar Council Image caption Ms Jeffrey said it was time for someone else to lead after four years in the job

A Labour council leader has quit days after her party's election defeat, despite holding on to her seat.

Councillor Sue Jeffrey, of Redcar and Cleveland Council, said she would go on 23 May and a new leader would be revealed later.

In last Thursday's election the Labour party went from 28 seats to 15, losing control of the council.

Ms Jeffrey said after it had been a privilege, but that it was time for someone else to lead.

After last week's elections she blamed police cuts and cuts to youth services as well as a lack of progress on Brexit for local Labour losses.

Ms Jeffrey was elected in South Bank in 2009. Last week she won her seat, coming second to independent councillor Sandra Smith.