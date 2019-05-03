Image caption Andy Preston also stood as a candidate for mayor in 2015

Labour have lost the mayoral race in Middlesbrough by a large margin, with independent Andy Preston winning on the first count with 59% of the vote.

The businessman beat Labour, Conservative and another independent candidate to the post, which had previously been held by Labour.

Elsewhere on Teesside, Labour lost its majority on Hartlepool Council.

The party lost five seats, four to independent groups and one to UKIP.

Hartlepool Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher said he was "devastated" at the result and said it showed the "impact of a fractured party".