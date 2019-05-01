Three firefighters were injured when their vehicle overturned on a roundabout in Teesside.

The fire engine was responding to an emergency call when it flipped on to its side at the junction of the A139 and Bypass Road in Billingham at 21:00 BST on Tuesday.

One firefighter was trapped for a time, with three later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said an investigation was under way.

A spokesman said: "The welfare of our staff is paramount and an internal inquiry has commenced to determine the cause of the incident."