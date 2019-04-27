Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tom Harker's family said he would be "sadly missed"

The family of a man who died after a five-vehicle crash near Darlington has paid tribute to him.

Tom Harker was driving a horsebox on the eastbound carriageway of the A66 near Sadberge when he was involved in a collision with a lorry at about 07:45 BST on Friday.

The 68-year-old, from Sadberge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said he was a "much-loved husband and father" and would be "sadly missed".

The male driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed in both directions but has reopened westbound, Durham Police said.

Two other cars and a van were also damaged in the collision.

Police have appealed with for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.