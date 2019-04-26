Tees

Man killed in five-vehicle crash on A66 at Sadberge

  • 26 April 2019

A man has died in a crash involving five vehicles near Darlington.

Durham Police said the crash, which involved a lorry and horsebox, happened at about 07:45 BST on the A66 between the villages of Sadberge and Long Newton.

The road was closed in both directions but has now reopened westbound, a force spokeswoman said.

She said the driver of the horsebox was pronounced dead at the scene while the lorry driver suffered minor injuries.

A blue Ford Fiesta, a dark blue Volkswagen Passat and a white van were also damaged in the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

