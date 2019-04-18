Image copyright PA Image caption Cleveland Police has had five chief constables in just six years

A senior officer with a North East police force has been suspended on suspicion of gross misconduct.

Cleveland Police said the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force has been rocked by a number of scandals in recent times and has had five chief constables in just six years.

Richard Lewis was last week unveiled as the replacement for Mike Veale who quit in January.

Mr Veale was facing an IOPC investigation following "serious" allegations about his behaviour.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The force's new Chief Constable, Richard Lewis, said he has a long-term plan for the force

A Cleveland Police spokesman confirmed the suspension of a "senior officer", adding: "There is a presumption of innocence throughout any investigative process which is right, fair and proper.

"Suspension is a neutral act and it is important for all those concerned and the integrity of the investigation that the individual concerned is innocent unless demonstrated otherwise."

An IOPC spokesman said: "We can confirm we have received a referral from Cleveland Police with regard to the conduct of a senior officer.

"This is now being assessed."