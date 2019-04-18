Tees

Man charged over attack on office of Bishop Auckland MP

  • 18 April 2019
The damaged offices
Image caption Two windows were damaged at the building in Bishop Auckland

A man has been charged after windows were smashed at the constituency office of Bishop Auckland MP Helen Goodman.

The Labour MP said she believed the incident on 6 April was linked to her views on Brexit. She voted to stay in the EU and backs a customs union.

Two windows at her office in Cockton Hill Road were smashed between 17:00 BST and 22:30.

Colin Dodds, 44, of Douthwaite Road, Bishop Auckland, has been charged with criminal damage, Durham Police said.
Image caption Labour MP Helen Goodman supported the Remain campaign

A force spokesman said he was due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 2 May.

A second man, aged 50, was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage has been released under investigation.

