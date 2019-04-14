Motorcyclist dies in Middlesbrough lamppost crash
- 14 April 2019
A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a lamppost in Middlesbrough.
The 48-year-old man crashed on Trunk Road near Cleveland Retail Park at about 18:05 BST on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police: "The rider sadly suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."
Police are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage of the bike before the crash.