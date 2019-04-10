Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The ferret was spotted poking out of the top of the pipe

A ferret was rescued from a pipe by firefighters after a householder was alerted by her pet cat.

A Bishop Auckland homeowner spotted the ferret's head poking out of the top of the pipe after her cat started "going crackers" at the window.

The ferret, named Lucky by the RSPCA, was freed by firefighters from the top of the two-storey pipe on Tuesday.

The RSPCA is now trying to find the animal's owners. If they cannot be found, Lucky will be rehomed.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The female ferret has been named Lucky by the RSPCA

Inspector Kaye Smith said: "We have no idea how the ferret got there or where she had come from.

"We were worried about her being so high up and the crows were also very interested in her.

"Amazingly, she is perfectly healthy and has no injuries. In fact, she was clean and dry as well which is a bit of a mystery as she was in a waste pipe."