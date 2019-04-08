Image caption Two windows were damaged at Helen Goodman's office in Bishop Auckland

An MP believes her constituency office was targeted by vandals because of her views on Brexit.

Two windows of Bishop Auckland MP Helen Goodman's office were smashed between 17:00 BST and 22:30 on Saturday.

The Labour MP, who voted remain and supports a customs union deal, said she believed Brexit was to blame due to the amount of online abuse she has received.

Durham Police said they are "keeping an open mind as to the motive".

Image caption Labour MP Helen Goodman supported the remain campaign

Ms Goodman said it was fortunate nobody was in her office on Cockton Hill Road in Bishop Auckland at the time of the attack.

She said: "I'm very disappointed.

"My staff are entitled to work free from fear just like everybody else.

"Whoever did this was completely mistaken if they think it is going to make any difference to anything in the real world."

When asked why she thought Brexit had motivated the attack, Ms Goodman said: "Firstly the pattern of action against MPs and particularly women in the north of England.

"Secondly the very high level of abuse I've had on social media."