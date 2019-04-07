Image copyright Ken Ryalls Image caption The statue was created by sculptor Bill Harling

A statue commemorating the ironstone mining heritage of East Cleveland has been unveiled.

Created by Skelton-based sculptor Bill Harling, The Spirit of East Cleveland, stands alongside the A173 road between Skelton and Guisborough.

It was unveiled by local filmmaker Craig Hornby, who produced a documentary about how ironstone mining helped shape the area's economy.

The statue was funded by local volunteers and mining firm ICL Boulby.

'Fitting tribute'

The company's vice president Andrew Fulton said: "As fellow miners we know only too well the hard work, dedication and bravery these people displayed.

"Through their efforts they changed the landscape of the region and made Teesside a world leader.

"This is a fitting tribute to those men, their families and their achievements especially how, after all this time, mining still remains a vital part of these communities."

Mr Hornby said: "It's the finest tribute to our ironstone mining heritage in East Cleveland by a long way.

"It was the graft, endurance and camaraderie of the mining communities through tough times that Cleveland was built on and that spirit is still relevant today."