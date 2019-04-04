Image copyright Faulkner Browns/Cool Runnings NE Image caption The delayed Subzero centre is expected to feature two ski slopes and an ice-climbing wall

A council paid £840,000 for land for a snow centre in Middleborough, it has been revealed as a challenge to the purchase failed.

Opposition councillors had called in Middlesbrough Council's decision to buy the site at Middlehaven, saying there had been a "lack of due diligence".

But after a debate, the majority voted to dismiss the call-in.

Independent councillor Jon Rathmell revealed the price saying it was the "worst kept secret in Teesside".

The meeting had been due to be held in private but deputy mayor Charles Rooney agreed it would be open to the public so long as confidential information, such as the amount paid for the land, was not referred to.

The council plans to sell the land to developers Cool Runnings NE who will build the Subzero centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Rathmell said there had been no "due diligence" on the company, but Nicky Walker, executive member for finance and governance, said the firm would be "assessed" to assure they have the "wherewithal to deliver the scheme" before the land was sold to them.

Mr Rooney also said the land had been independently valued by a real estate firm.