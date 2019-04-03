Image copyright Google Image caption Labour North is based in Kings Manor, Newcastle

A Labour Party official is under investigation over allegations of using racist language, the BBC has learned.

Tom Cook, a procedures officer and campaign co-ordinator in Hartlepool, has been under investigation since last July.

It follows the resignations of two Labour councillors who quit over fears the party was not acting on allegations of racism and homophobic abuse.

Labour North says it takes all complaints extremely seriously.

BBC Tees understands at least six people have complained to the party.

Mr Cook has been approached for comment.

On Tuesday, Hartlepool councillor Allan Barclay, one of the pair who resigned, said "no acknowledgment or effort has been taken to address" reported cases of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic abuse.

The party did not root out members who "not only share these views but feel safe enough within the Labour Party to actively express them", he said.

Labour said it rejected the "dangerous rhetoric and baseless claims".