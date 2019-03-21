Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Ingram Road at about 09:30 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Middlesbrough.

Police were called to a flat on Ingram Road in the Berwick Hills area on Wednesday morning, and discovered the body of the 55-year-old.

Cleveland Police, which has not yet named the woman or revealed the cause of her death, said a 34-year-old man had been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear before magistrates in the town later.