Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Ingram Road at about 09:30

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.

Cleveland Police said they were called to reports of the death on Ingram Road in Middlesbrough at about 09:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said the investigation is in its early stages and inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, the spokeswoman added.