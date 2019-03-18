Image copyright Dean Moore Image caption Dean Moore said he just made a bad situation a little bit better

A driver made a 400-mile detour to help a stranger pay a last visit to her dying mother.

Ron and Sharleen Gillies were driving from their Edinburgh home to Cambridge when they had a minor accident on the A19 near Stockton-on-Tees.

Dean Moore saw them by the side of the road and, hearing Mrs Gillies' mother was in her final hours, drove them to Cambridge in time to say goodbye.

He said: "I just did what anyone else would have done."

After dropping them off after the 200-mile trip, the 40-year-old, from North Ormesby turned round and drove the 200 miles back, refusing all offers of payment.

Died next day

Ron Gillies told the Gazette: "I just can't put into words what that lad did for us.

"This happened on the Sunday and she died the next day, she died on Monday - if it hadn't been for Dean there's a fair chance we would have not got there in time.

"People get awards for various things and they are just doing their job, whereas this lad, it wasn't his job, he didn't know us from Adam."

Mr Moore said he was on his way home when he spotted the couple's car.

He said: "They seemed to be in a bit of shock and were on the phone to the insurance company, but it didn't seem to be taking account of their special circumstances.

'Stopped for wee'

"So I said, 'the car is just a bit of metal, the important thing is for you to see your mam'.

"I drove them down, it took about four hours, got there before midnight, popped in for a wee then turned round and came straight back.

"I was knackered at work the next day."

Mr Gillies rang him up afterwards to thank him, but Mr Moore said it was just what anyone else would have done.

"They were stuck in a bad situation, I just made it a little better," he said.

"I don't deserve such a fuss being made, I just want to drift off into the background.

"But I obviously left a good impression of the area and I'm glad about that."