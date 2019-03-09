Tees

A66 Ormesby match traffic diversions after transporter car crash

  • 9 March 2019
Middlesbrough fans heading to today's match are being warned of delays after a car transporter smashed into a roundabout near the ground.

The A66 westbound has been closed from the A171 Cargo Fleet interchange and the Middlehaven interchange at North Ormesby since 13:00 GMT.

Cleveland Police warned drivers to avoid the area.

The closure has affected fans heading towards the Riverside Stadium for the 15:00 GMT kick-off with Brentford.

Fans had already been warned of potential disruption ahead of the match due to roadworks in the Nunthorpe area, with disruptions likely at the Southern Cross junction.

