Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Temporary police chief Lee Freeman was previously with Humberside Police

Moves to scrap two ranks at a North East police force have been halted.

Cleveland Police's former Chief Constable Mike Veale had intended to remove chief inspectors and chief superintendents, to cut bureaucracy at what he called a "top heavy" force.

The reshuffle, proposed in October, would have seen the force's nine ranks reduced to seven.

However, the plan has been stopped for now by temporary Chief Constable Lee Freeman.

The roles would have been cut when officers in those positions retired or departed.

Staff are now being consulted over the force's structure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

Mr Freeman, who is taking charge of the force until next month, said there was "strong support for the ranks", particularly that of superintendent.

He added: "What I'm absolutely committed to is to put back that place-based locality leadership where you have a senior team looking after an area - you know them, they know you.

"Whether that's a superintendent of a chief superintendent - or you happen to be in Middlesbrough or Stockton - you know who is responsible day in, day out."

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale resigned amid claims he behaved inappropriately towards colleagues

The force has lost more than 500 officers and PCSOs since 2010.

Mr Freeman's temporary appointment followed the resignation of Mr Veale in January, less than a year after taking on the job.

He was facing an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following "serious" allegations about his behaviour.