Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix, The 1975 and Miley Cyrus will perform at the festival in Stewart Park

A total of £350,000 is being given towards Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The festival will take place at Stewart Park, with music from artists including Little Mix, The 1975, Miley Cyrus, Zara Larsson, Mabel and Khalid.

Thousands of people are expected at the two-day event, now in its 16th year, on 25 and 26 May.

It is understood the money will go towards the logistics of the event.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, said he was "pleased to be signing to money off", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Authority chief executive, Julie Gilhespie, said: "It's not a fee to the BBC as such - it's just about making sure we can deal with that number of people."

Making the announcement about the location of the event on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Greg James said: "I can't wait to take some of the best acts on the planet to Middlesbrough."