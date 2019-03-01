Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Byrne died in May 2018

A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a Teesside grandfather was knocked down.

John Byrne, 69, was struck by a Skoda Octavia on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough, near Ormesby Grange Care Home, on 26 May last year.

Cleveland Police said a 29-year-old local man had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 4 March.

At the time of his death, Mr Byrne's family described the father-of-three as a "hard-working Middlesbrough fan with a heart of gold".