A woman suffered a chest wound and serious facial injuries when she was attacked by a dog in Middlesbrough.

The woman in her 30s was mauled by the grey and white Japanese Akita near a park between Trunk Road and North Ormesby at 08:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Cleveland Police said she will require surgery to her face.

Officers are appealing for two men in their late teens believed to have been walking the dog to come forward.

Police said one of the men had dark hair and was wearing a dark tracksuit and the other man was wearing a light tracksuit.

Both men left with the dog before the police arrived.

Det Con Andy Micklewright said: "This was a horrific and unprovoked attack where the victim has sustained serious injuries."