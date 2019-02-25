Tees

Man charged over sex assault on girl, 14 in Middlesbrough

  • 25 February 2019

A man has been charged over a sex assault on a 14-year-old girl in Middlesbrough.

Police say the teenager was attacked on a path adjacent to Ormseby Road in the Nomanby area at about 21:30 GMT on 17 February.

A Cleveland force spokeswoman said a 39-year-old local man, who was arrested on 20 February, had been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is due to appear before Teesside magistrates later.

