Image copyright Family photo Image caption There were three reported sightings of Naheed Khan in Middlesbrough between 4 and 6 May

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a grandmother say they are following 2,000 lines of inquiry.

Naheed Khan, from Thornaby on Teesside, went missing last May and officers launched a murder inquiry in January.

Cleveland Police said it had spoken to more than 900 witnesses and conducted almost 300 formal interviews.

Last week officers staged a fresh search close to where the 43-year-old was believed to have used a cash machine outside a pizzeria.

Ch Supt Jon Green said Ms Khan's family were suffering "daily torment".

He added: "Our dedicated team of officers have been working around the clock in a bid to trace Naheed and we are extremely grateful to those people who have come forward already.

"All information is relevant to us, no matter how significant you think it is."

Image caption Officers last week examined land at the rear of Middlesbrough's Whitfield Buildings

He renewed his appeal for anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage from central Middlesbrough in May to contact officers.

It is believed Ms Khan withdrew cash at a machine outside Adils Pizzeria at the junction between Marton Road and Southfield Road on 6 May.

Police last month said they "feared the worst".

Officers have previously searched her home and land near the A174 outside Stockton.