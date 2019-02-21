Tees

Two found dead after North Ormesby house fire

  • 21 February 2019
Scene of fire
Image caption The area has been cordoned off while investigations continue

Two people have been found dead after a fire at a house on Teesside.

Police were called to Beaumont Road in the North Ormesby area of Middlesbrough on Wednesday after a member of the public raised concerns for two residents after smelling smoke.

Officers called the fire service, which found there had been a blaze in the kitchen which had burnt itself out.

The house has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites