Image caption The area has been cordoned off while investigations continue

Two people have been found dead after a fire at a house on Teesside.

Police were called to Beaumont Road in the North Ormesby area of Middlesbrough on Wednesday after a member of the public raised concerns for two residents after smelling smoke.

Officers called the fire service, which found there had been a blaze in the kitchen which had burnt itself out.

The house has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.