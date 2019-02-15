Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Nathan Davis fled following the vicious attack

An axe murderer intent on revenge over an attack on his girlfriend has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years.

Nathan Davis, 26, assaulted 47-year-old Craig Barker at his home in Cleatham Close, Stockton, Teesside, in July.

Mr Barker, also known as Craig Slater, died in hospital two days later.

Davis, of Wylam Road, Norton, was unanimously found guilty of murder and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon by a jury at Teesside Crown Court and given a life sentence.

He had gone to the house intending to attack Mr Barker's son who had assaulted Davis' girlfriend hours earlier, the court heard.

Described in court as a career criminal with 60 convictions, he had entered the property with an axe in each hand.

He also brutally attacked Mr Barker's dog and the animal later died.

Victim Craig Barker "had done nothing wrong", police said

Temporary Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow, of Cleveland Police, said Davis had "attempted to escape justice" by going on the run and denying the charges against him throughout his trial.

He added: "Craig did absolutely not deserve to die. He had done nothing wrong but unfortunately he became victim of the violent and devastating actions of Davis.

"Nothing will ever bring Craig back to his family. However, I hope it brings some form of comfort to them knowing Nathan will be behind bars for a very long time."