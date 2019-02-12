Tees

Stockton axe murder: Nathan Davis found guilty

  • 12 February 2019
Craig Barker Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Victim Craig Barker was also known as Craig Slater, police said

A man who fatally attacked a man with an axe and killed his dog with a hammer has been found guilty of murder.

Nathan Davis, 26, assaulted 47-year-old Craig Barker at his home in Cleatham Close, Stockton, Teesside, in July. His victim died two days later in hospital.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court unanimously found Davis guilty of murder and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon.

Davis, of Wylam Road, Norton will be sentenced later.

Cleveland Police said it had been a "targeted attack" and that the two men knew each other.

Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption Officers put out an appeal to find killer Nathan Davis

