Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police have released new photos of Naheed Khan, which were taken by a member of the public in Thornaby town centre

Police investigating the disappearance of a Teesside woman who they believe has been murdered say they have received a "positive flurry of information" from the public.

Naheed Khan, 43 and from Thornaby, was reported missing in June 2018.

A murder investigation was started on 28 January, and has now resulting in four new lines of inquiry, police said.

Cleveland Police said 450 "evidential exhibits" had also been seized, which are being examined.

A member of the public also sent in a number of photos of Mrs Khan in Thornaby town centre on 20 April, which have now been released by police.

Image caption Mrs Khan's mother joined police in appealing to the public for help

Ch Supt Jon Green said: "To date, we have only been given photos of Naheed from her family.

"These are the first photos we have received or seen which are close to the last sighting of her.

"This is a step in the right direction for us and shows us exactly what she looked like before she disappeared.

"We have also received other vital information which will assist with mapping out other potential last movements and provide us with new information."

He also appealed for people need to check their CCTV systems and vehicle dashcam footage after a witness with potential CCTV footage came forward a few days' ago.