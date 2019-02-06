Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Torbjorn Kettlewell must serve a minimum of 29 years, while his lover and accomplice Julie Wass was jailed for eight years

An "evil monster" who stabbed his ex-partner to death in the street has been jailed for life with a minimum of 29 years.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, stabbed Kelly Franklin, 29, more than 30 times in Hartlepool after she ended their abusive 12-year relationship.

His lover Julie Wass, 48, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter.

Both were found guilty of the 3 August killing by jurors at Teesside Crown Court.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Kelly Franklin was stabbed in the street in August

Ms Franklin's family said Kettlewell was an "evil, vicious monster" who had "plagued" her life in a "controlling and abusive relationship".

In a statement read to the court, Ms Franklin's sister Stacy said she had got rid of Kettlewell "like a nasty virus".

She told him: "You were meant to have loved her, we will never forgive you."

She also said the children "are flourishing" without their father, adding: "They hate you for what you have done."

Ms Franklin added that the family were "disgusted" Kettlewell initially admitted the murder but then changed his plea, putting them through the pain of a trial.

Prosecutors called him an "utterly self-centred narcissist" who was "coercive and psychologically abusive" towards Ms Franklin and the couple's three children during their relationship, which ended in January 2018.

Wass lived next door to the victim and would report her movements to Kettlewell.

On the day of the killing, Kettlewell, who had bombarded his ex with messages telling her to get back with him, was driven by Wass to find Ms Franklin.

Wass spotted her walking on Oxford Street, where Kettlewell confronted and attacked her.

Wass then drove him to woods near Trimdon before returning to the scene and speaking to police in an attempt to cover up her role.

Stacy Franklin also said Wass, a mother and grandmother, had been "disgusting and heartless".