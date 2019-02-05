Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Kelly Franklin was stabbed to death in the street in August

A "self-centred narcissist" who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times has been found guilty of her murder.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, attacked Kelly Franklin, 29, in Hartlepool at about 21:00 BST on 3 August 2018.

Prosecutors said he was angry Ms Franklin had ended their abusive 12-year relationship.

Kettlewell's lover Julie Wass, 48, was found guilty of manslaughter after Teesside Crown Court heard she told him where he could find his victim.

Wass, who was Ms Franklin's next door neighbour, drove Kettlewell to and from the scene before attempting to cover her role with a false story to police.

"Evil, vicious monster" Kettlewell and Wass had been lovers

The trial heard Kettlewell had been "coercive and psychologically abusive" towards Ms Franklin and the couple's three children during their relationship, which Ms Franklin ended in January 2018.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC said Kettlewell, who had changed his birth name from Ian because of a video game character, was "utterly self-centred and narcissistic".

He was fascinated with knives and the army as well playing computer games, the court heard, and had attempted to coerce Ms Franklin into indulging his sexual fantasies, including a threesome with Wass.

At one point he shot one of the couple's children in the face while cleaning a high-powered air rifle, the court heard.

Mr Hill said Wass, a married mother of four, started a relationship with Kettlewell in 2017 and was "in his thrall", often telling him who was visiting Ms Franklin.

On 3 August, she dropped him off in Hartlepool then messaged him to say she had seen Ms Franklin walking along Oxford Road.

Mr Hill said Kettlewell then confronted Ms Franklin in the street and stabbed her multiple times, adding: "It would have been impossible for anyone to save her such was the devastating nature of the attack."

Wass drove Kettlewell to woods in Trimdon before returning to the scene to tell police she had seen the attack but not played any part in it.

Kettlewell was arrested the following day at another girlfriend's house.

'Downright disgusting'

Ms Franklyn's family described Kettlewell as an "evil, vicious monster" who had "plagued Kelly's life for 12 years".

They said: "No matter what sentence is given, it will never be enough, it will not be justice, it will not bring Kelly back to us, she is still gone forever and the children will still not have their mother.

"Julie Wass was supposed to be a friend and neighbour. She should hang her head in shame for the role she has played in this, her actions have been downright disgusting, and totally heartless."

Temporary Det Supt Wendy Tinkler of Cleveland Police added: "Kelly was a domestic abuse victim who was manipulated and controlled by Kettlewell. This control and manipulation continued following their separation despite Kelly attempting to rebuild her life without him."

Kettlewell, who had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and Wass will be sentenced later.