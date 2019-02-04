Image caption Ms Grounds was at the back of the house when the car smashed into the house

A woman fears she might have been killed if she had been in her front room when a car smashed into her house.

A silver BMW X5 skidded and came crashing through the front window of Alison Grounds' property in Teesdale Terrace, Thornaby, on Friday evening.

She said she believes the driver skidded in the snow and described the experience as "totally terrible".

Cleveland Police said two men were seen running from the scene and appealed for witnesses.

Mrs Grounds, 49, said: "It was totally terrible - it just came sliding through the window. If I'd been in the front room I would be dead."

The home has had to be boarded up until it can be repaired.

Image caption Alison Grounds believes the car slid on the ice and snow

A police spokeswoman said anyone who saw the men or the car being driven before the crash at about 18:45 is urged to contact the force.

She also appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage to be submitted.