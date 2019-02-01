Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale had welcomed a "new challenge" when taking on the role in January 2018

An investigation has been launched into claims a police chief constable behaved inappropriately towards colleagues.

Mike Veale resigned from Cleveland Police last month after less than a year in the role.

The force referred allegations about him to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on 17 January.

The watchdog confirmed it has begun a probe into the claims, which allege he also acted in a discriminatory manner.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: "It is crucial that allegations of a serious nature are investigated thoroughly and independently.

"Mr Veale has been informed that we have started our investigation and we will contact him and other parties in due course, as part of our enquiries.

"We are at the very start of the process so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further, other than to reassure the public, and all those working at Cleveland Police, that we will handle this investigation both diligently and sensitively."

The investigation is being led by a Cardiff-based team to ensure independence, she added.

'Swiftness' praised

Cleveland's deputy chief constable Helen McMillan said: "Victims are at the heart of everything we do.

"This is just as true of those who speak out against wrongdoing within Cleveland Police as it is of victims of crime in our communities."

The area's Police and Crime Commissioner, Barry Coppinger, said he welcomed "the swiftness" of the IOPC's decision to launch the investigation and added he hoped "matters will be looked into sensitively and thoroughly".

Mr Veale's resignation left the force looking for its fifth chief constable in just over six years.

He moved to Cleveland from Wiltshire Police, where he oversaw the inquiry into alleged abuse by former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

He had been accused of hiding information and in September the IPOC found he lied about how his mobile phone became damaged.

However, it said there was no evidence it had been done on purpose or with the intention to conceal evidence.