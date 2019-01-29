Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Aaron Thompson (left), Callum Musgrove (centre) and Dylan West were all jailed

Three men who behaved like "wild animals" have been jailed for attacking a teenager.

Kia Morrison, 17, was punched and kicked in the head outside a Middlesbrough nightclub on 7 May 2018.

Callum Musgrove and Dylan West, both 22, admitted grievous bodily harm. Musgrove was jailed for 12-and-a-half years and West for five years.

At Teesside Crown Court, Aaron Thompson, also 22, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for 10 months.

Musgrove and his friends, who were drunk, were arguing with door staff outside Soho nightclub in Albert Road when Mr Morrison tried to calm the situation down.

But the men began attacking him causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

Mr Morrison is confined to a wheelchair after spending several weeks in a coma, and now has difficulty talking and feeding his newborn baby.

'Few minutes of madness'

The court heard all the accused men had behaved like a pack of wild animals.

Musgrove, of Monksfield, Billingham, and West, of Norton Road, Norton, were also found guilty of affray.

Musgrove was also convicted of GBH with intent.

Det Con Rob Sedlatschek said: "A few minutes of madness, fuelled by alcohol and drugs, has left a father unable to function and live his life as he had before.

"This incident has had a huge impact on both him and his family and I hope that today's outcome will help bring them a degree of closure despite the fact that the long-term effects may continue."