Luke Jobson: Five arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man seen being chased was found dead in a river.
Luke Jobson, 22, went missing after being "chased by five lads" outside a pub in Yarm in Teeside early on Sunday.
Police said the group came forward following appeals for information after he disappeared on a night out.
Officers confirmed that a body recovered in a river on Monday was Mr Jobson's.
A Cleveland Police statement added: "Our thoughts are with Luke's family and friends at this very difficult time and specially trained officers will continue to support them."