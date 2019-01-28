Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police believe Luke Jobson was involved in an altercation outside a pub

Police are searching for a man who went missing after being "chased by five lads" outside a pub during a night out.

Luke Jobson, 22, was last seen near Yarm School in the Teesside town at about 02:15 GMT on Saturday.

Cleveland Police believe he was involved in an altercation outside The Keys pub in Yarm shortly before he disappeared.

A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man have come forward "in relation to this missing person inquiry", police said.

The pair will be interviewed later, the force added.

Mr Jobson's aunt Kelly Jobson said: "Luke has been chased from Yarm High Street by five lads.

"He was seen to have jumped over the wall of Yarm School and that was the last sighting of him."

She said the family "think Luke is still out there and if he is hurt we just need to keep searching".

Image caption About 100 people turned up to join unofficial searches for Luke Jobson

Mr Jobson's family has appealed for help in tracing him over the weekend and an appeal on Facebook has been shared more than 59,000 times.

Police said they understood the "concern and distress at his disappearance", but asked about 100 members of the public who congregated near Yarm School on Monday to keep away from the official search teams.

A force spokesman said: "We appreciate this is a very worrying and distressing time for Luke's family and friends and we completely understand they want to do all they can to find Luke.

"We would however ask for everyone's co-operation and understanding while professionally trained officers continue to carry out safe, effective searches rather than potentially putting themselves in danger in publicly organised searches."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Luke Jobson's aunt said the family think he "is still out there"

Specialist searchers were working over the weekend and the police helicopter was brought in to help.

Any drivers who were in the area early on Saturday who may have dashcam footage and local people with CCTV have been asked to contact police.