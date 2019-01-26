Image copyright Middlesbrough Council Image caption The engraving is the only known depiction of the royal visit in January 1889

People are to wear Victorian costume to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the opening of Middlesbrough Town Hall.

They will be recreating an engraving of a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales for the official opening in January 1889.

Dray horses and carriages, and copies of the street decorations from the time will also set the scene.

It will be captured by a photographer using original 19th Century lenses and photo paper to create sepia prints.

Image copyright Middlesbrough Borough Council Image caption Middlesbrough Town Hall recently underwent a £7.7m refurbishment

The anniversary is also being marked by a laser light show on the front of the neo-Gothic building, and a gig by local musician and Maximo Park frontman, Paul Smith.