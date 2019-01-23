Stray goat found wandering around Shildon
- 23 January 2019
A stray goat was found wandering the streets of a town.
Police were first called to reports of a deer on the loose in Shildon, County Durham, which turned out to be a goat when they arrived at about 08:00 GMT.
Durham Constabulary said the farm animal had been secured in a garden after it ventured onto a driveway in Dale Grove.
The force has asked the owner to contact them, and said it was trying to re-unite the pair.