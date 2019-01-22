Image copyright Family handout Image caption Shantelle Kirkup died in hospital from her injuries

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a mother was knocked down at a pedestrian crossing.

Shantelle Kirkup was struck by a Ford Focus as she crossed St Cuthbert's Way, Darlington, in May 2018.

The 29-year-old, of Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was with her five-year-old son, who was also injured.

A 36-year-old Darlington man will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 21 February.

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mrs Kirkup, a mother of two, was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance but later died.