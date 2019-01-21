Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale joined Cleveland Police as chief constable in March 2018

The chief constable of Cleveland Police has resigned after less than a year in the job.

Mike Veale was facing an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following "serious" allegations about his behaviour.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said Mr Veale had resigned with immediate effect.

Humberside Police Chief Constable Lee Freeman has taken up the role on a three-month interim basis.

Mr Coppinger said Mr Veale had resigned on Friday.

"Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct," said the PCC.

Cleveland's previous chief constables

Image caption Sean Price was sacked in 2012

Whoever replaces Mike Veale permanently will be the fifth chief constable at Cleveland Police in little more more than six years.

Mr Veale's predecessor Ian Spittal initially took on the role temporarily in January 2016, before being made permanent in July 2017. He announced his retirement just five months later.

Jacqui Cheer had been chief constable for two years when she announced she was quitting in June 2015.

Upon her departure she said she feared her successor would have "more difficult times ahead", with increasing levels of demand on policing and further frontline cuts predicted.

Ms Cheer had taken over from Sean Price who, after almost 10 years in post, became the first chief constable to be sacked in 35 years in October 2012. He was found to have lied about his role in the recruitment of the former police authority chairman's daughter.

Mr Veale moved to Cleveland from Wiltshire Police, where he oversaw the inquiry into alleged abuse by former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

In September, Mr Veale was found by the IOPC to have lied about how his mobile phone became damaged - but there was no evidence it was damaged on purpose or with a motive to conceal evidence.

The IOPC said it had received a separate referral from the force's police and crime commissioner about Mr Veale's conduct and was considering what further action to take.

Conservative mayor of Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, described the situation as a "circus", and called for Mr Coppinger to resign.

Skip Twitter post by @BenHouchen This is why I refused to get involved in the circus that was Mike Veale’s appointment when approached. This joke has gone on long enough. We deserve better!! Time to go Barry. You’ve failed. — Ben Houchen (@BenHouchen) January 21, 2019 Report

Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Simon Clarke, described Mr Veale's resignation as "extraordinary" and "hugely disappointing".

"I had hoped that Chief Constable Veale would be able to deliver a much-needed change of culture at Cleveland Police, but today those hopes have been dashed.

"In my 18 months as MP, this is the second chief constable who has resigned.

"There are only so many of these incidents the hard-working officers and staff of the force should have to put up with, let alone the public they serve.

"I think we now need a root-and-branch review of the future of policing in Cleveland, with all options on the table."

Mr Freeman said his appointment was a "temporary arrangement to support Cleveland Police through this uncertain period".

He added: "The sudden departure of a chief constable can have a significant impact for the staff at any police force.

"It is my aim to lessen this impact as much as possible to enable the hard-working officers and staff to continue to deliver a great service to victims and the public."