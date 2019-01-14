Police quiz dad after baby fed hot sauce

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Paul Dawson was surprised to find the police had taken an interest in his Facebook post

The father of a newborn baby was "shocked" to be confronted by police after posting on social media that he accidentally fed his son chilli sauce.

Paul Dawson, from Stockton, was out with his partner and five-day-old Ben on 5 January when the mishap occurred.

Forgetting he had been eating spicy chicken wings, Mr Dawson put his knuckle in Ben's mouth to pacify him.

Cleveland Police said officers visited Mr Dawson after a member of the public complained about his Facebook post.

Barber Mr Dawson. 39, said the "upsetting experience" of two police officers coming to his home had spoiled his first days with his newborn son.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Dawson said Ben showed no ill effects from his brush with hot sauce

He said he was at a branch of TGI Fridays when he took hold of Ben to allow his partner Laurencia Wood to eat her food.

After wiping his hands on a napkin, he then put a knuckle in Ben's mouth to pacify him.

The baby made a "funny face", but did not scream or cry, he said.

Mr Dawson later wrote on Facebook: "Apparently five-day-old babies don't like it when their dads put their fingers in their mouths after eating hot wings. Unintentionally by the way. Lol."

Three days later police knocked on his door to ask if he had been feeding Ben hot sauce.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Dawson said he had not received an apology

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police received a call from a member of the public regarding concern for the welfare of a baby.

"As a result, two officers were deployed to speak with the parents to understand the circumstances of the report.

"Officers were satisfied that the baby was safe and well and there were no further inquiries carried out."

Mr Dawson added: "I haven't had an apology.

"To go from a light-hearted, funny little occurrence to having the police at your door was shocking, to say the least."