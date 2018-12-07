Tees

Cannabis crop worth £600,000 discovered in Redcar

  • 7 December 2018
Cannabis farm Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption The farm consisted of about 800 cannabis plants

A cannabis farm with a crop worth up to an estimated £600,000 has been found by police.

About 800 plants were discovered in a house on Station Road in Redcar on Friday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences and he currently remains in custody.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said anyone with information on drugs activity in their area should report it to police.

