The family of Bradley Lowery could be gifted land for them to build a holiday home for other sick children.

Six-year-old Bradley died in July 2017 having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18-months-old.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough and now his charity wants to build a holiday home there.

Scarborough Council's cabinet will discuss gifting the land, worth £15,000, on 11 December.

A report for councillors said the land, which is currently used for grazing, lies outside permitted development limits, meaning it is unlikely to ever to have another scheme approved.

'Special place'

The two-storey holiday home would have five bedrooms, a sensory garden and swimming pool.

The council report said: "As a small family-based charity, the Bradley Lowery Foundation will be relying on significant fundraising to bring this project to fruition.

"The council has the ability to use its land to improve the wellbeing of those families assisted by the foundation, by bringing them to the borough to enjoy a state of the art facility within exceptional surroundings, during periods of serious illness, whilst also promoting the borough's tourist economy."

Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery, from Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, has previously said the town holds a special place in her heart as the location where Bradley had his last holiday.

She said: "He had an amazing time and we made so many beautiful memories there, so it is a very special place to us."

Sunderland fan Bradley made headlines around the world and became "best friends" with then Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.