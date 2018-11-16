Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jessica Patel had been strangled and suffocated with a Tesco Bag For Life

A man accused of strangling his wife so he could make a new life with his boyfriend sobbed with grief on the shoulder of her sister days after her death, a jury has been told.

Jessica Patel, 34, was found dead at the couple's Middlesbrough home in May.

Mitesh Patel denies her murder, which the prosecution allege was to allow him to claim a £2m life insurance payment.

Her father and sisters told Teesside Crown Court that the 37-year-old hugged them when they saw him.

Image copyright Ian McIntyre/The Gazette Image caption The prosecution alleges Mitesh Patel murdered his wife and stage-managed a burglary

Giving evidence, sister Minal Patel described visiting Mr Patel soon after the murder when he was still being treated by police as a witness.

She said: "He grabbed me he buried his head in my shoulder sobbing and sobbing.

"He said if he ever got his hands on the murderer he would kill him himself."

He then went on to hug other members of the family before sitting down to give his version of what had happened that night, she said.

He spoke about arriving home and seeing his wife on the living room floor, by the window as if "she was trying to get out".

The prosecution claims he stage-managed the scene to make it look like a burglary.

Earlier, the court was told that Mr Patel had cheated on his wife with men he met through dating app Grindr, and was wanting to start a new life in Australia with his male lover.

The trial continues.